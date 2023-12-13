Entravision Communications Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Entravision Communications has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Entravision Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Entravision Communications to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Entravision Communications Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $359.48 million, a PE ratio of 408.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $274.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. Analysts expect that Entravision Communications will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entravision Communications

In other Entravision Communications news, CEO Michael J. Christenson purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,302,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,354.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Featured Stories

