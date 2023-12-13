AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

TSE ALA opened at C$27.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$21.25 and a 1-year high of C$28.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.79.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 8.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.1546626 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 13,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.51, for a total value of C$361,701.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,002.59. In related news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,329,300.00. Also, Director Aaron Bishop sold 13,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.51, for a total value of C$361,701.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,002.59. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,090 shares of company stock worth $4,157,362. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALA. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. National Bankshares cut their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. ATB Capital upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.14.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

