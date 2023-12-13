Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Mama’s Creations Stock Performance

Shares of MAMA stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Mama’s Creations has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $144.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MAMA shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Mama’s Creations in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mama’s Creations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama's Creations, Inc manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

