SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Purchased by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,434 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 48.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.69. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,277.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $1,029,606.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 257,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,668.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOFI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.