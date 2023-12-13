VitalStone Financial LLC Has $279,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

VitalStone Financial LLC lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 82.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,449 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,310 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $13,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.