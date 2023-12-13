11,134 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Acquired by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,489,000 after acquiring an additional 357,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,373,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,303,694,000 after buying an additional 387,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LKQ by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,059,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $644,459,000 after buying an additional 464,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LKQ by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in LKQ by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,276,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $469,764,000 after buying an additional 1,343,265 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

