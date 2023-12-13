8,508 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Bought by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 108.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lantheus by 106.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 42,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,299. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.37. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

