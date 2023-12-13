VitalStone Financial LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2,561.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 153,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $153.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.73. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

