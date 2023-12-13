78,949 Shares in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Bought by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 78,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. VitalStone Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Steelcase as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 12.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Steelcase by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 16.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Steelcase by 3.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 65,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In related news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,917.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

