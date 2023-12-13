VitalStone Financial LLC Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $131.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.46.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

