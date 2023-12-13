VitalStone Financial LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. Tyson Foods makes up 0.7% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after buying an additional 54,143 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Tyson Foods by 41.7% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Tyson Foods by 683.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,555 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1,231.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 133,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 123,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN stock opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.