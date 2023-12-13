VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,062 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 1,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO opened at $74.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average of $75.33. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 107.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

