VitalStone Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

VitalStone Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 0.8% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after purchasing an additional 183,401 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,316,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,024,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

MOAT opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average is $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.