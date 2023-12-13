VitalStone Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2023

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000. iShares Silver Trust accounts for about 1.0% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,181,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $23.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

(Free Report)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.