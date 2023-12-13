VitalStone Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000. iShares Silver Trust accounts for about 1.0% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,181,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $23.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

