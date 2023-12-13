VitalStone Financial LLC Invests $3.81 Million in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 254,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for about 2.1% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. VitalStone Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 6,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

