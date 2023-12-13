VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,694 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.7% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after buying an additional 10,066,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,172,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,739,000 after buying an additional 3,668,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,922 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY opened at $81.51 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

