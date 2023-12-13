VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,939 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.4% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $183.49 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $165.10 and a 12-month high of $192.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.34 and a 200 day moving average of $180.21.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.