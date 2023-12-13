Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2669 per share on Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STK opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 14.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

