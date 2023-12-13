200,000 Shares in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Acquired by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Talaris Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,672,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,950,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,093,000. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 70,516 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 375,988.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 849,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TALS opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $775.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $1.5118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

