Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Sells 65,000 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.45% and a negative return on equity of 79.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MIRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

View Our Latest Report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $454,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.