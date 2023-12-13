Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 240,200 InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 240,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in InflaRx by 7,966.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in InflaRx by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of InflaRx from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

InflaRx stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

