Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.53.

Get Visteon alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Visteon

Visteon Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VC opened at $123.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76. Visteon has a 1-year low of $108.65 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.38.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Visteon

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $2,075,545.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,691,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Visteon

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.