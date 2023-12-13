Morgan Stanley Upgrades Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) to “Equal Weight”

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $87.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.41.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $120.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.80.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,563 shares of company stock worth $2,460,505. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

