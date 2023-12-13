Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,780,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,203,000 after acquiring an additional 800,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,835,000 after acquiring an additional 309,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after acquiring an additional 255,319 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,131,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,446,000 after acquiring an additional 376,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after acquiring an additional 630,517 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $828,293.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,043.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $70.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.46. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $91.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Stories

