Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Declares $1.57 Quarterly Dividend

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Crown Castle has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Crown Castle has a payout ratio of 217.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Crown Castle to earn $6.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $113.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.89. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

