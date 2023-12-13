Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Has $5.58 Million Position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,596 shares during the quarter. Centessa Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.9% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.95% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CNTA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Securities upped their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 37,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $235,774.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at $210,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.