Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Has $11.50 Million Stock Position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. CymaBay Therapeutics makes up 4.0% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 1.07% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $11,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 23,315.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $120,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $120,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,478 shares of company stock worth $4,504,173. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBAY shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CBAY

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CBAY opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a current ratio of 22.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 0.34.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.