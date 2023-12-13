Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Aldeyra Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 256.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,900,085 shares in the company, valued at $14,240,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $168.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

