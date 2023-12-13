Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Takes $3.41 Million Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,000. SpringWorks Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.2% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of SpringWorks Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 70.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 60,573 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 86.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 30,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 43.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 46,382 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

SWTX opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.78.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

