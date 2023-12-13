Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 290,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 117.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 211,900 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.6% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 646,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 205,641 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares during the period.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Up 8.8 %
Shares of AGLE stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $32.75.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Profile
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
