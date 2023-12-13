Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,292 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,822 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period.

KALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.90. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

