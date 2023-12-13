Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Sells 96,315 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96,315 shares during the quarter. Cytokinetics comprises approximately 1.4% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,120,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at about $9,316,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,114,000 after purchasing an additional 736,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.87.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.57. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.65.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $89,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $89,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,242,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock worth $1,895,875 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

