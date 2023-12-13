Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Buys 37,031 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 37,031 shares during the period. Celldex Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.0% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLDX. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 77.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,854.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

