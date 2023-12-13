Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,048,000. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for approximately 4.2% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 175,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.