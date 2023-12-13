Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 447,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the quarter. Verona Pharma comprises about 3.3% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 110.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,567,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,033 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,127,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,799,000 after purchasing an additional 251,903 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 35.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,388,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after purchasing an additional 359,665 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 23.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,163,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after purchasing an additional 222,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 117.9% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 572,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 309,632 shares during the last quarter. 9.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verona Pharma

In related news, Director David R. Ebsworth acquired 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 844,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,393.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David R. Ebsworth bought 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 844,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,752 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $112,803.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,840,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 0.25. Verona Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $26.44.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

