Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Booking worth $168,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,647 shares of company stock valued at $14,234,344. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $3,402.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,028.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2,957.04. The company has a market capitalization of $118.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,907.38 and a 1-year high of $3,404.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,362.88.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

