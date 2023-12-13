California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 74,749 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,064,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,749 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $176,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.43.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.08. The company has a market cap of $137.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

