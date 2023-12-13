California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 40,395 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40,395 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of General Electric worth $198,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.86.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $122.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

