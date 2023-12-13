Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 570,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,251 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Stryker worth $174,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Stryker by 95,685.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Stryker by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.17.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $294.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $235.81 and a one year high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

