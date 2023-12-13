Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,077 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Texas Instruments worth $271,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $157.92 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.43. The firm has a market cap of $143.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

