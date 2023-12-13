California State Teachers Retirement System Has $323.08 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,046,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,385 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Accenture worth $323,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $343.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.78. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $343.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

