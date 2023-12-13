Ethereum Market Capitalization Hits $263.09 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $2,188.58 or 0.05299352 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $263.09 billion and $12.15 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00093852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00026943 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00014720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00013857 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,211,762 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

