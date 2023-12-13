dForce USD Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $31.83 million and approximately $1,875.51 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,870,513 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.97644724 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,611.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

