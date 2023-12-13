HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $257,983.36 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016746 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,313.10 or 1.00034194 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00011287 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009925 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003681 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,032,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00102743 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $284,681.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

