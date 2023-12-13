Comparing Everi (NYSE:EVRI) & Kings Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF)

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) and Kings Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everi and Kings Entertainment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everi $821.15 million 1.09 $120.49 million $1.16 9.02 Kings Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Everi has higher revenue and earnings than Kings Entertainment Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everi 0 0 3 1 3.25 Kings Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Everi and Kings Entertainment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Everi currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.67%. Given Everi’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Everi is more favorable than Kings Entertainment Group.

Profitability

This table compares Everi and Kings Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everi 13.29% 53.80% 7.13% Kings Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Everi shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Everi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Everi beats Kings Entertainment Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc. develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages. It also provides financial access services, such as funds dispensed and transmitted, credit card and POS debit card financial access transactions; check warranty; CashClub, a software payments platform that provides gaming operators with a personal computer workstation software user interface and point-of-sale terminal; CashClub Wallet, a digital payments platform for gaming operators; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to gaming operators on their casino floors; loyalty kiosk and related equipment; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, the company offers non-funds dispensing terminals that perform authorizations for credit card financial access and POS debit card financial access transactions; and database services. Further, it provides Everi Compliance, a anti-money laundering management tool; Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; JackpotXpress, a jackpot payout and tax form management platform; and Loyalty platform, a software platform to adopt and deliver new promotional strategies, as well as support and maintenance services. It offers products for the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Kings Entertainment Group

Kings Entertainment Group Inc. provides lottery, casino, and sportsbook gambling services online. It offers its services under the LottoKings and WinTrillions brand names. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

