Head to Head Analysis: Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) & Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reneo Pharmaceuticals and Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reneo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$51.96 million ($2.38) -3.02 Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$42.20 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

85.0% of Reneo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Reneo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and Hepion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reneo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Reneo Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $32.78, suggesting a potential upside of 355.84%. Given Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Reneo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reneo Pharmaceuticals and Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reneo Pharmaceuticals N/A -62.07% -55.55% Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A -145.58% -104.36%

Summary

Reneo Pharmaceuticals beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms. The company was formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2019. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

