Contrasting FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) and China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY)

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) and China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

FirstGroup has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China CITIC Bank has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Profitability

This table compares FirstGroup and China CITIC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstGroup N/A N/A N/A China CITIC Bank 17.20% 9.30% 0.73%

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

FirstGroup pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. China CITIC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. China CITIC Bank pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares FirstGroup and China CITIC Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstGroup $5.73 billion 0.24 $104.98 million N/A N/A China CITIC Bank $55.59 billion 0.40 $9.23 billion $3.22 2.81

China CITIC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than FirstGroup.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FirstGroup and China CITIC Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstGroup 0 0 1 0 3.00 China CITIC Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

China CITIC Bank beats FirstGroup on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstGroup

(Get Free Report)

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos. FirstGroup plc was founded in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About China CITIC Bank

(Get Free Report)

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services. The company also engages in the capital markets operations and inter-bank operations, including inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase transactions, investments, and trading in debt instruments; and derivatives and forex trading. In addition, it offers asset management, finance leasing, wealth management, ageing finance, private banking, credit card, payroll, and other non-banking financial services. The company serves corporations, government agencies, and non-financial institutions; and individual customers and micro and small enterprises. The company operates tier-one branches, tier-two branches, and sub-branches; self-service banks; and self-service terminals, as well as smart teller machines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited operates as a subsidiary of CITIC Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.