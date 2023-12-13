Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Financial Analysis

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Bioventus has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bioventus and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus -36.21% 1.10% 0.29% ClearPoint Neuro -97.92% -72.26% -44.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

40.7% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Bioventus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bioventus and ClearPoint Neuro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 0 0 3 0 3.00 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bioventus currently has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 37.46%. ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 97.65%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Bioventus.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bioventus and ClearPoint Neuro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $512.12 million 0.75 -$158.70 million ($2.94) -1.65 ClearPoint Neuro $20.55 million 7.48 -$16.43 million ($0.90) -6.93

ClearPoint Neuro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bioventus. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioventus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bioventus beats ClearPoint Neuro on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices used for precise bone sculpting, removing tumors, and tissue debridement. The company's restorative therapies include a bone healing system; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of wounds, as well as devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function due to stroke, multiple sclerosis, or other central nervous system disorders. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain. It has license and collaboration agreements with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Neurotech, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

