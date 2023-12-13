Comparing RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) & Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) and Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RenovoRx and Insmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get RenovoRx alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovoRx N/A -403.02% -197.48% Insmed -257.69% -3,789.32% -48.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of RenovoRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of RenovoRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Insmed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

RenovoRx has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insmed has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RenovoRx and Insmed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovoRx 0 1 1 0 2.50 Insmed 0 0 11 0 3.00

RenovoRx currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,947.24%. Insmed has a consensus target price of $43.73, indicating a potential upside of 56.22%. Given RenovoRx’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe RenovoRx is more favorable than Insmed.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RenovoRx and Insmed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovoRx N/A N/A -$9.89 million ($0.94) -0.68 Insmed $245.36 million 16.32 -$481.53 million ($5.27) -5.31

RenovoRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Insmed. Insmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RenovoRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RenovoRx beats Insmed on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenovoRx

(Get Free Report)

RenovoRx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The company has a research collaboration with Imugene Limited to deliver oncolytic virus therapy for the treatment of difficult-to-access tumors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Altos, California.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. Insmed’s earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.