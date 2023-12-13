Contrasting North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) & TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF – Get Free Report) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares North American Palladium and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79% TMC the metals N/A -305.23% -174.93%

Volatility & Risk

North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

56.7% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of North American Palladium shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of TMC the metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares North American Palladium and TMC the metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A TMC the metals N/A N/A -$170.96 million ($0.50) -2.12

North American Palladium has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for North American Palladium and TMC the metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Palladium 0 0 0 0 N/A TMC the metals 0 1 2 0 2.67

TMC the metals has a consensus price target of $4.10, indicating a potential upside of 286.79%. Given TMC the metals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than North American Palladium.

Summary

North American Palladium beats TMC the metals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About North American Palladium

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

